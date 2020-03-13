BP (LON:BP) Price Target Lowered to GBX 470 at Sanford C. Bernstein

BP (LON:BP) had its price objective decreased by Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 470 ($6.18) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($7.23) price target on shares of BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Main First Bank started coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 620 ($8.16) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital dropped their price target on shares of BP from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.55) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. BP currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 541.94 ($7.13).

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 281.05 ($3.70) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 442.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 482.45. BP has a 52 week low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.90. The company has a market cap of $55.72 billion and a PE ratio of 14.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from BP’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. BP’s payout ratio is presently 1.62%.

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 65 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 492 ($6.47) per share, with a total value of £319.80 ($420.68).

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

