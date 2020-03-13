Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) PT Raised to C$250.00

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$215.00 to C$250.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.99 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.02 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities lowered Boyd Group Income Fund from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$215.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. AltaCorp Capital lowered Boyd Group Income Fund from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$205.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boyd Group Income Fund currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$232.50.

BYD opened at C$180.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.65. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$171.61 and a 12 month high of C$231.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$215.89.

