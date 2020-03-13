Bouygues’ (BOUYF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bouygues from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of BOUYF stock opened at $29.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.04. Bouygues has a 52 week low of $27.99 and a 52 week high of $44.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 2.24.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. Bouygues had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.

