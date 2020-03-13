Bottos Price Reaches $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Bottos token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, OTCBTC, IDEX and Bit-Z. Bottos has a market capitalization of $911,551.09 and approximately $908,524.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bottos has traded down 51.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bottos alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00048948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00490750 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $259.36 or 0.04668906 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00036158 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00057192 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006410 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00014334 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017981 BTC.

Bottos Token Profile

Bottos (BTO) is a token. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Gate.io, CoinEgg, IDEX, BigONE, Bit-Z, LBank and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.