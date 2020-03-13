Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS BORUF opened at $7.78 on Monday. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $11.24.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company operates a football club in Dortmund under the name of SIGNAL IDUNA PARK, including a professional football squad. It also sells merchandise; conducts stadium tours, sports travel, conferences, trips, and various other events; provides arrangements for event staffing services, and hotel and car hire bookings; offers travel services by air, ship, and rail, as well as tour agency services; and markets TV broadcast rights.

