Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 939,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.13% of Boingo Wireless worth $10,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,978,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,479,000 after buying an additional 95,383 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,202,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,350,000 after buying an additional 15,645 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 700,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Boingo Wireless during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,946,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boingo Wireless during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,626,000. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boingo Wireless stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $8.51. 21,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72. The firm has a market cap of $465.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.67 and a beta of 0.94. Boingo Wireless Inc has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $25.98.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $64.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.74 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boingo Wireless Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on WIFI shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on Boingo Wireless from $33.50 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boingo Wireless has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.92.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

