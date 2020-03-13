Bodycote PLC (LON:BOY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 14

Bodycote PLC (LON:BOY) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share on Friday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:BOY opened at GBX 560.50 ($7.37) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 821.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 809.04. Bodycote has a 12 month low of GBX 636.50 ($8.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 975 ($12.83).

BOY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 720 ($9.47) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Bodycote from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 810 ($10.66) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised Bodycote to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 845 ($11.12) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bodycote to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 775 ($10.19) in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bodycote presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 862.14 ($11.34).

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

