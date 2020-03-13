Bodycote (LON:BOY) Price Target Cut to GBX 810

Bodycote (LON:BOY) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 810 ($10.66) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BOY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bodycote from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 1,030 ($13.55) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on Bodycote from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 1,020 ($13.42) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group upgraded Bodycote to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 845 ($11.12) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays began coverage on Bodycote in a research report on Monday, January 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 910 ($11.97) target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Bodycote to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 770 ($10.13) in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 862.14 ($11.34).

BOY stock opened at GBX 527 ($6.93) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 821.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 809.04. Bodycote has a 52 week low of GBX 636.50 ($8.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 975 ($12.83). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.00. Bodycote’s payout ratio is currently 0.36%.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

