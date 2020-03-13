BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €69.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. BNP Paribas currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €55.70 ($64.77).

Shares of EPA BNP opened at €31.00 ($36.05) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €47.70 and a 200 day moving average price of €47.80. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 52 week high of €69.17 ($80.43).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

