BMO MANA/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 (LON:BMPI) to Issue GBX 1.40 Dividend

BMO MANA/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 (LON:BMPI) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:BMPI opened at GBX 115 ($1.51) on Friday. BMO MANA/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 has a 1-year low of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 146 ($1.92). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 138.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 136.76.

