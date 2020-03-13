BMO Capital Markets Lowers Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Price Target to $1.50

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) had its price objective decreased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $3.50 to $1.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 114.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Bonterra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:BNEFF opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $26.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21. Bonterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

