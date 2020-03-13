B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) in a research note released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Peel Hunt cut their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 410 ($5.39) to GBX 405 ($5.33) in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 423 ($5.56).

BME opened at GBX 307.50 ($4.04) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 355.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 374.06. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of GBX 295.70 ($3.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 439.90 ($5.79).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. This is an increase from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $2.70. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is 0.61%.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

