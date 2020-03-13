Bloom Energy (BE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of BE stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $902.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 3.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.39.

BE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp cut Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 6,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $70,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Randy W. Furr sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 660,253 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,986. Corporate insiders own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

