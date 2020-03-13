Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) PT Lowered to $71.00

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price target reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 67.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BX. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of BX stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,705,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,339,069. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.35. Blackstone Group has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.54.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 327,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $8,449,704.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 359.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.