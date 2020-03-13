Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Blackstone Group Inc Acquires 327,762 Shares

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 327,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $8,449,704.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Blackstone Group stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.32. The company had a trading volume of 223,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,339,069. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.35. Blackstone Group LP has a twelve month low of $33.60 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 105.63%.

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 10,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.