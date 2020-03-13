Blackrock Muniassets Fund (NYSE:MUA) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.43

Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.43 and traded as low as $14.06. Blackrock Muniassets Fund shares last traded at $14.33, with a volume of 103,229 shares.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.41.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%.
About Blackrock Muniassets Fund (NYSE:MUA)
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniassets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniassets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.