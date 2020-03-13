Blackrock Muniassets Fund (NYSE:MUA) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.43

Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.43 and traded as low as $14.06. Blackrock Muniassets Fund shares last traded at $14.33, with a volume of 103,229 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniassets Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Muniassets Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 46,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

About Blackrock Muniassets Fund (NYSE:MUA)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

