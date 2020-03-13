Blacer Coin Price Down 33.4% Over Last Week (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Blacer Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Blacer Coin has a total market capitalization of $201.00 and $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blacer Coin alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00297206 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00003263 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00013646 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000229 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00001085 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 67.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000387 BTC.

About Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com . The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Escodex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blacer Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blacer Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blacer Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.