BK IRELAND GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Lifted to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

BK IRELAND GRP/ADR stock opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. BK IRELAND GRP/ADR has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $6.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.63.

About BK IRELAND GRP/ADR

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial and leverage finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

