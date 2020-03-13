BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share (NYSE:BJ)

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 10th. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for BJs Wholesale Club’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 172.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on BJ. Citigroup lowered shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BJs Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

BJ stock opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.96. BJs Wholesale Club has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $29.41.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 457.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

