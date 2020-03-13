Bitcoin Atom Price Down 39.3% Over Last Week (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. In the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 39.3% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for $0.0258 or 0.00000465 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and CryptoBridge. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $475,577.83 and approximately $16.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000209 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000032 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 46.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

