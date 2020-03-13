BitBall Hits Market Capitalization of $793,704.94 (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 120.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded up 242.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BitBall token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a market cap of $793,704.94 and $115,811.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00032099 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00099266 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000707 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,555.34 or 1.00005738 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00075286 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000474 BTC.

BitBall Token Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,264,794 tokens. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

