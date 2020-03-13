Bismuth (BIS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $862.00

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 19.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 13th. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000626 BTC on popular exchanges. Bismuth has a market cap of $478,064.18 and $862.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 49.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00008105 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 74.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bismuth is bismuth.cz/forum . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz

Buying and Selling Bismuth

Bismuth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

