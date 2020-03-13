BIOLASE (BIOL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 19th. Analysts expect BIOLASE to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Shares of BIOL opened at $0.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.97. BIOLASE has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.17.

BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the worldwide. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.

