Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Director Stephen A. Sherwin Sells 2,434 Shares of Stock

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ BIIB traded up $13.40 on Friday, hitting $282.28. 126,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,642. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The company has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $312.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.10.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 32.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Biogen by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,569,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,356,028,000 after buying an additional 348,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $716,195,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Biogen by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,117,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $628,268,000 after buying an additional 225,925 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,251,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,414,000 after buying an additional 43,275 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 279.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,223,000 after buying an additional 633,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BIIB shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $317.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.36.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.