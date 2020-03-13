BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ (BCRX) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

BCRX has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.38.

BCRX opened at $2.02 on Monday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $9.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78. The firm has a market cap of $416.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.86.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.24. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2,511.40% and a negative net margin of 222.99%. The business had revenue of $39.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 million. Research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 184,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

