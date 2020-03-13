Bicycle Therapeutics Limited to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.55) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.57). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.97) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BCYC. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.30.

Shares of BCYC stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The stock has a market cap of $313.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.27. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.78% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The company had revenue of $5.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 382,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 2.16% of Bicycle Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

