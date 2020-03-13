Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.92) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.83) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.90) EPS.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.27. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.78% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million.

BCYC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $16.01 on Friday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $313.22 million and a P/E ratio of -5.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,139 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Bicycle Therapeutics worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.