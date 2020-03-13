Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Insider Cari Soto Sells 7,850 Shares of Stock

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) insider Cari Soto sold 7,850 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total transaction of $665,052.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,339 shares in the company, valued at $960,640.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.98. The stock had a trading volume of 88,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,584,552. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.08. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $239.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 7.46.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.52 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Argus initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $100.00 target price on Beyond Meat and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 41.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Beyond Meat by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Beyond Meat by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Beyond Meat by 173.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. 29.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

