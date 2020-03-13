BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF)‘s stock had its “average” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of BerGenBio ASA stock opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60.

About BerGenBio ASA

BerGenBio ASA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat immune evasive, drug resistant, and metastatic cancers. Its lead candidate is Bemcentinib, a bioavailable small molecule AXL inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical development in two major cancer indications. The Phase II clinical trial program focuses on lung cancer, acute myeloid leukaemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome, as well as melanoma and triple negative breast cancer.

