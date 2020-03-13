Berenberg Bank Upgrades Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) to “Buy”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 1,610 ($21.18) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 1,180 ($15.52).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Hill & Smith from GBX 1,315 ($17.30) to GBX 1,475 ($19.40) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of LON:HILS opened at GBX 1,330 ($17.50) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,417.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,348.97. Hill & Smith has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,049 ($13.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,534 ($20.18).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Hill & Smith’s previous dividend of $10.60. Hill & Smith’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

Hill & Smith Company Profile

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC designs, manufactures, and supplies infrastructure products; and provides galvanizing services. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Products – Utilities; Infrastructure Products – Roads; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Infrastructure Products – Utilities segment provides industrial floorings, plastic drainage pipes, security fencing, industrial platforms and flooring, glass reinforced composite railway platforms, flood prevention barriers, plastic drainage pipes, energy grid components, pipe supports, and steel and composite products for a range of infrastructure markets, including energy creation and distribution, rail, water, and house building.

