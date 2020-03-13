Berenberg Bank Lowers Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Price Target to GBX 550

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 565 ($7.43) to GBX 550 ($7.23) in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VSVS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 490 ($6.45) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 593 ($7.80) to GBX 549 ($7.22) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.10) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 582.67 ($7.66).

Vesuvius stock opened at GBX 369.60 ($4.86) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 12.49. Vesuvius has a twelve month low of GBX 331 ($4.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 646 ($8.50). The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 431.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 445.43.

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 45.10 ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 43.10 ($0.57) by GBX 2 ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Vesuvius will post 4931.5949275 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) per share. This is a positive change from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $6.20. This represents a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio is 0.68%.

About Vesuvius

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

