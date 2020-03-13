Berenberg Bank Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €190.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €190.00 ($220.93) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MTX. UBS Group set a €312.00 ($362.79) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €240.00 ($279.07) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. HSBC set a €255.00 ($296.51) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Independent Research set a €276.00 ($320.93) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €249.00 ($289.53) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €233.31 ($271.29).

Shares of MTX opened at €160.00 ($186.05) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €252.33 and a 200 day moving average of €249.68. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of €165.90 ($192.91) and a fifty-two week high of €289.30 ($336.40). The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

