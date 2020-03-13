Benchmark Cuts 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) Price Target to $72.00

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Benchmark from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.77% from the company’s current price.

WUBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CICC Research downgraded 58.com from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on 58.com from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised 58.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised 58.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.53.

WUBA opened at $50.08 on Friday. 58.com has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $72.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 58.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,289,000. Auxier Asset Management bought a new stake in 58.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 58.com by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in 58.com by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,463,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $483,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in 58.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $671,000. 62.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

58.com Company Profile

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

