Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Short Interest Update

Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 188.2% from the February 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFA opened at $7.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Bel Fuse has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $23.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.51. The firm has a market cap of $101.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.33.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.31). Bel Fuse had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $115.13 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%.

In related news, CEO Daniel Bernstein acquired 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,349.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,589.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bel Fuse stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.20% of Bel Fuse worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

BELFA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Bel Fuse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.