Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $278.00.

BDX opened at $220.57 on Monday. Becton Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $220.54 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $257.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.26.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total transaction of $9,051,257.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,312 shares in the company, valued at $68,989,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,068 shares of company stock worth $33,334,060. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

