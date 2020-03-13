Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) Short Interest Update

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,670,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the February 13th total of 19,550,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Baytex Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,071,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 18,491 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Baytex Energy by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,961 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 25,601 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Baytex Energy by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 162,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 29,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Baytex Energy by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 31,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTE stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,732,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,774. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $190.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.97 and a beta of 2.56. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $2.32.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BTE shares. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities downgraded Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Baytex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baytex Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

