Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Earns Sell Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reiterated their sell rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BAMXF. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Commerzbank raised Bayerische Motoren Werke to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAMXF opened at $49.20 on Monday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 1 year low of $48.15 and a 1 year high of $88.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.71.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

