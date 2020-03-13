Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Independent Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basf currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €62.82 ($73.05).

Get Basf alerts:

BAS opened at €40.91 ($47.57) on Monday. Basf has a 12 month low of €47.23 ($54.92) and a 12 month high of €74.61 ($86.76). The stock has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €59.11 and a 200 day moving average price of €64.23.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.