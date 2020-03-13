Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) Shares Bought by Cliffwater LLC

Cliffwater LLC raised its holdings in Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 282,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,063 shares during the quarter. Barings BDC accounts for about 1.0% of Cliffwater LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cliffwater LLC owned about 0.55% of Barings BDC worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $1,544,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,398,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,377,000 after buying an additional 59,991 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

Barings BDC stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $443.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22. Barings BDC Inc has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $10.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.08 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 76.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Barings BDC Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.92%.

Barings BDC Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.