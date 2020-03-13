Barclays Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Siemens (FRA:SIE)

Barclays reissued their neutral rating on shares of Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($165.12) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($146.51) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. HSBC set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €127.81 ($148.62).

SIE opened at €69.59 ($80.92) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €102.92 and a 200-day moving average price of €105.97. Siemens has a twelve month low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a twelve month high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

