Barclays Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $269.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 28.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.93.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $208.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $187.29 and a 1-year high of $283.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $268.45 and its 200 day moving average is $241.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,894.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,465 shares of company stock worth $13,095,996. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,651,472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

