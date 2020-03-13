Barclays Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Ameren (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren (NYSE:AEE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.40% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Ameren from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.73.
Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $72.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.28. Ameren has a 52 week low of $70.27 and a 52 week high of $87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 5.7% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 1,224.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,369,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,736 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 338,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,074,000 after purchasing an additional 17,417 shares in the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ameren Company Profile
Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.
Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?
Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.