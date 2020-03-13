Barclays Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Ameren (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren (NYSE:AEE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Ameren from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.73.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $72.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.28. Ameren has a 52 week low of $70.27 and a 52 week high of $87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ameren will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 5.7% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 1,224.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,369,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,736 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 338,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,074,000 after purchasing an additional 17,417 shares in the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

