Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $9.60 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $9.60 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.90. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2021 earnings at $10.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BMO. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$109.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$105.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$104.17.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$60.50 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$59.86 and a 12-month high of C$106.51. The stock has a market cap of $40.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$97.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$98.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.09%.

In related news, Director Philip Orsino purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$73.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$960,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,000 shares in the company, valued at C$6,501,000. Also, Senior Officer Mona Elizabeth Malone sold 5,347 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.22, for a total transaction of C$541,234.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$117,822.41.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

