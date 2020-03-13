Bank of America Lowers Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to Neutral

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

NYSE:BNS opened at $36.80 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $35.34 and a fifty-two week high of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.63.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.49. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 799.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 231,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 205,751 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth about $776,885,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth about $865,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth about $39,246,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,814,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,245,000 after purchasing an additional 292,867 shares in the last quarter. 48.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.