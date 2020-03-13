Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) and Centerstate Bank (NYSE:CSFL) Financial Analysis

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) and Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Centerstate Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Banc of California pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Centerstate Bank pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Centerstate Bank has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Centerstate Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

99.3% of Banc of California shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.2% of Centerstate Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Banc of California shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Centerstate Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Banc of California and Centerstate Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banc of California $403.23 million 1.42 $23.76 million $0.79 14.20 Centerstate Bank $851.39 million 2.34 $225.40 million $2.13 7.52

Centerstate Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Banc of California. Centerstate Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banc of California, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Banc of California and Centerstate Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banc of California 1 2 1 0 2.00 Centerstate Bank 0 3 0 0 2.00

Banc of California currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 55.97%. Centerstate Bank has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.15%. Given Centerstate Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Centerstate Bank is more favorable than Banc of California.

Volatility and Risk

Banc of California has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centerstate Bank has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Banc of California and Centerstate Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banc of California 5.89% 8.62% 0.69% Centerstate Bank 26.46% 9.60% 1.60%

Summary

Centerstate Bank beats Banc of California on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. It also provides various commercial and consumer loan products, such as commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; multifamily loans; construction and renovation loans; single family residential mortgage loans; warehouse loans; asset, insurance, or security-backed loans; home equity lines of credit; consumer and business lines of credit; small business administration loans; and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers automated bill payment, cash and treasury management, foreign exchange, card payment, remote and mobile deposit capture, automated clearing house origination, wire transfer, direct deposit, and Internet banking services; and master demand accounts, interest rate swaps, and safe deposit boxes. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 32 full service branches in San Diego, Orange, Santa Barbara, and Los Angeles counties in California. The company was formerly known as First PacTrust Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Banc of California, Inc. in July 2013. Banc of California, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

Centerstate Bank Company Profile

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits. Its loan products include real estate loans to individuals and businesses for the purchase, improvement of, or investment in real estate; construction of single-family residential and commercial units; and development of single-family residential building lots. The company's loan products also comprise commercial loans to small-to-medium sized businesses for working capital, equipment purchases, and various other business purposes; and consumer loans consisting of loans to individuals for various consumer purposes, as well as business purpose loans. It also offers mutual funds, annuities, and other investment products. In addition, the company sells fixed income securities; and provides hedging, loan brokerage, correspondent bank deposits, safe-keeping, bond accounting, asset/liability consulting, international wires, clearing and corporate checking account, and other correspondent banking related services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 126 full service banking offices throughout Florida, Georgia, and Alabama; 1 loan production office in Florida; and 1 loan production office in Macon, Georgia. The company was formerly known as CenterState Banks, Inc. and changed its name to CenterState Bank Corporation in September 2017. CenterState Bank Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.