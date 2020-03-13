Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) PT Lowered to $26.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 142.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cfra lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.52. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian Worrell bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli bought 11,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,645.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 179,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,234. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 34,622 shares of company stock worth $642,165. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth $148,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth $221,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth $227,000. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

