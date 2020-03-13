Babcock International Group’s (BAB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BAB has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 668 ($8.79) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 668 ($8.79) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 670 ($8.81) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 609 ($8.01).

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Shares of LON:BAB opened at GBX 343.40 ($4.52) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 511.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 552.72. Babcock International Group has a 52 week low of GBX 386.42 ($5.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 659.80 ($8.68). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.12.

In related news, insider Myles Lee acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 534 ($7.02) per share, for a total transaction of £26,700 ($35,122.34).

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.