Baader Bank Analysts Give Lanxess (ETR:LXS) a €60.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LXS has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. HSBC set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €62.76 ($72.98).

ETR:LXS opened at €37.05 ($43.08) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €52.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is €56.87. Lanxess has a 52 week low of €37.62 ($43.74) and a 52 week high of €64.58 ($75.09). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

