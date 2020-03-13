B. Riley Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for First Foundation in a report issued on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FFWM. BidaskClub lowered First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded First Foundation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. First Foundation has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $17.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.85. The firm has a market cap of $570.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.98.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. First Foundation had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $54.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.80 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

In related news, CFO John Michel sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $623,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFWM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in First Foundation by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in First Foundation by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in First Foundation by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in First Foundation by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

