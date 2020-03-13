B. Riley Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Trecora Resources in a report released on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trecora Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

TREC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Trecora Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trecora Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

NYSE:TREC opened at $5.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.95 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Trecora Resources has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $10.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74.

In related news, Director Janet Skogan Roemer purchased 10,281 shares of Trecora Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.78 per share, with a total value of $49,143.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,143.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicholas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $35,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 533,590 shares in the company, valued at $3,804,496.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,836 shares of company stock valued at $213,187 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Trecora Resources by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 398,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trecora Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trecora Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 52.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

